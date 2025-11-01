Weekly Traffic Update: October 31, 2025

Alabama St. to close from W 19th St. to W 20th St. for warranty work

Beginning Monday, November 3, City contractors will close Alabama St. from W 19th St. to W 20th St. to complete final warranty work for the 17th & Alabama Storm Sewer Rehabilitation project.

The City anticipates this closure to end December 1, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – [email protected]