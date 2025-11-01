Meet Pam Bell, our 2025 Support of the Year Award Winner.

Pam was part of our 2025 London Marathon Team, and was recognised by our fundraising team for her incredibly positive and supportive attitude. Whether it was her early morning runs, brilliant fundraising ideas (including a golf day!) or just her general attitude, Pam was fundamental in bringing our team together. She encourgaed others to chat about how they were getting on, and helped to create a genuine community. She raised over £2000 for the charity.

Her fundraising efforts don't stop here! Pam has bravely agreed to run the 2026 London Marathon with us, being awarded this place due to her dedication and enthusiasm. Pam has already raised over £800, including hosting a medium/psychic night, and no doubt will continue with her incredible fundraising ahead of the big day