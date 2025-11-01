Meet our 2025 Service of the Year Award Winner, The Sanctuary Community Mental Health Service Walsall

The Sanctuary Community Mental Health Hub (Walsall) provides goal-based support for people aged 17+ in Walsall to manage their mental health. They offer this through a range of different support services, such as one-to-one targeted support, coffee and cope groups, perinatal support, peer support groups and much more.

They were nominated based on their incredible feedback given by service users, with a recent survey finding that 100% of service users would recommend them to someone else. Service users praised the service for being a “safe space” and offering “opportunities to talk about things they haven’t been able to talk about before”. Based on 22 respondents: If you would like to find out more about the Sanctuary Community Mental Health Service in Walsall, please visit their page here. If you would like to find out more about services Rethink Mental Illness offer in your area, please visit this page.

