OSCE Mission commends Novi Travnik and Kakanj for Advancing Social Cohesion

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) commends both the City of Novi Travnik and the Municipality of Kakanj on the adoption of the 2025-2028 Community Cohesion Plan as well as those civil society actors and municipal representatives whose collaboration and commitment were instrumental in its development.

In providing a practical roadmap for strengthening community ties and improving everyday life, this plan aims to foster safety and inclusivity; enable swift and coordinated responses to hate crimes and intolerance; empower local institutions to lead with confidence; and create space for dialogue, connections and trust.

With the adoption of this plan, these communities demonstrate that social cohesion is a shared goal and responsibility that contributes to stable, inclusive, and secure societies. Community members, institutions, and leaders should actively participate in turning this plan into real, meaningful action through open, inclusive collaboration that reflects the voices, needs, and hopes of all involved.

The Mission remains ready to support these communities as well as similar efforts across BiH to advance cohesion, inclusion, and mutual respect.