CIFAL York on Localising Canada’s Supply Chain & Resiliency Strategy Guide

Seven sessions were held between 10 April and 3 July 2025, each lasting one hour on a bi-weekly basis. The sessions included:

Eye of the Storm: U.S. Tariffs on Automotive and Manufacturing

Harvesting Resilience: Navigating U.S. Tariffs in Agriculture and Beyond

Power Shift: U.S. Tariffs and the Future of Canada’s Energy Supply Chain

From Mine to Market: How Tariffs and Trade Tensions Are Reshaping Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy

From Farm to Fork: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Localising Canada’s Food & Beverage Supply Chain

From Forest to Foundation: Strengthening Canada’s Wood Supply Chain Amid U.S. Tariffs

At the conclusion of the series, CIFAL York published the Supply Chain Resiliency Strategy Guide. This guide provides sector-specific tariff impact summaries and is designed to equip businesses, suppliers, and economic development professionals with practical, actionable insights to navigate trade shifts and strengthen supply chain resilience. Drawing on contributions from industry leaders, it provides strategies to support business adaptation, policy response, and sustainable economic development. The publication concludes with expert recommendations to help Canadian industries respond to tariff-related challenges.