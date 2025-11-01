Submit Release
News Search

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,975 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

CIFAL York on Localising Canada’s Supply Chain & Resiliency Strategy Guide

Seven sessions were held between 10 April and 3 July 2025, each lasting one hour on a bi-weekly basis. The sessions included: 

  • Eye of the Storm: U.S. Tariffs on Automotive and Manufacturing
  • Harvesting Resilience: Navigating U.S. Tariffs in Agriculture and Beyond
  • Power Shift: U.S. Tariffs and the Future of Canada’s Energy Supply Chain
  • From Mine to Market: How Tariffs and Trade Tensions Are Reshaping Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy
  • From Farm to Fork: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Localising Canada’s Food & Beverage Supply Chain
  • From Forest to Foundation: Strengthening Canada’s Wood Supply Chain Amid U.S. Tariffs 

At the conclusion of the series, CIFAL York published the Supply Chain Resiliency Strategy Guide. This guide provides sector-specific tariff impact summaries and is designed to equip businesses, suppliers, and economic development professionals with practical, actionable insights to navigate trade shifts and strengthen supply chain resilience. Drawing on contributions from industry leaders, it provides strategies to support business adaptation, policy response, and sustainable economic development. The publication concludes with expert recommendations to help Canadian industries respond to tariff-related challenges. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CIFAL York on Localising Canada’s Supply Chain & Resiliency Strategy Guide

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more