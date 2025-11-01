President Lai meets North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

TAIWAN, November 1 - Details 2025-10-28 President Lai meets European delegates to 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference On the afternoon of October 28, President Lai Ching-te met with European delegates to the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum. In remarks, President Lai expressed his appreciation to the guests for promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and their respective national parliaments, and for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. The president indicated that this marks the first time the annual conference has been held in Taiwan, and stated that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. He also stated that Taiwan is ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. The president expressed hope to continue working hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Let me start by warmly welcoming you all to Taiwan. I would also like to thank you for sharing valuable insights and engaging in in-depth exchanges at the conference and forum. The Formosa Club was jointly established in 2019 by the European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group and Taiwan friendship groups of the national parliaments of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Its goal is to rally support among like-minded countries for Taiwan’s international participation. This year is especially significant because it marks the first time the Formosa Club Annual Conference has been held in Taiwan. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your longstanding efforts in promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and your respective national parliaments. In particular, the European Parliament has adopted numerous resolutions and statements in its current term that categorically oppose China’s malicious distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and reject any attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion. Taiwan has never backed down in the face of expanding authoritarianism. We have always steadfastly upheld the values of democracy and freedom. Your support for Taiwan shows the international community that even under the pressure of authoritarian coercion, we still have like-minded friends who are willing to speak up in the name of friendship and stand for freedom and democracy. This shows the Taiwanese people that democratic partners around the world are working hand in hand with Taiwan to tackle challenges. In recent years, both Taiwan and Europe have faced challenges arising from undersea cable damage or interference. These incidents have reminded us that subsea infrastructure is a lifeline of the global digital economy and a foundation of cybersecurity and economic resilience for democratic nations. At the Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) introduced Taiwan’s RISK Management Initiative on International Undersea Cables. I want to stress that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. We are also ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. In closing, I once again welcome all our guests who have traveled so far to be here. Thank you for showing support for Taiwan through your actions. Let us continue to work hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. Rihards Kols, chair of the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and member of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for the warm reception. He noted that hospitality is something that defines Taiwan and its people, and that he believes everyone in attendance has experienced this hospitality. He went on to say that as chair of this year’s annual conference, he sends best regards from Chair Michael Gahler of the Formosa Club in the European Parliament, adding that Chair Gahler reaffirms the work they have concluded in the past two days on both the joint statement and the discussions related to undersea cables, the challenges that face democracies, and how the European Union, Europe, and Taiwan must collaborate in order to tackle these issues. Chair Kols then acknowledged and extended appreciation to Taiwan for its support for Ukraine, as well as for imposing sanctions where necessary to avoid circumvention. The chair then presented the joint statement from the conference, stating that it not only reflects the efforts of the Formosa Club on ongoing issues, but also focuses on enhancing the partnership with Taiwan, be it representation in international arenas or the meaningful representation of Taiwan, adding that this is something they will work on hands-on. He also noted that people-to-people relations is something they keep dear to their hearts and will promote whenever possible. Els Van Hoof, head of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives delegation, then delivered remarks, stating that Taiwan, Belgium, and the members of the Formosa Club share the values of democracy, human rights, and rule of law, making us natural allies in the shared threat of China and Russia. She indicated that the Belgian Parliament has already adopted a resolution against the distortion of UN Resolution 2758, and now will discuss risk management for undersea cables, adding that there has to be cooperation. She expressed hope to continue working together and deepen cooperation on risk management, creating a global shield of democratic resilience. Erin McGreehan, member of the Chamber of Representatives of Ireland and head of the Irish cross-party parliamentary delegation, then delivered remarks. Ireland and Taiwan, she said, are two very proud island nations who believe in self-determination, democracy, human rights, and freedom. She expressed her belief that we must work together in this troubled time of global unrest and conflict to secure all our futures, stating that we will do that only through dialogue, cooperation, acceptance of difference, and ability to embrace new opportunities. She mentioned that for Ireland and Europe, she sees Taiwan as their opportunity, not only to support a democratic country in Asia, but to enhance economic, educational, and cultural ties. She then said that they have much to do and much to look forward to. Thorsten Benner, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, then delivered remarks. He said that it is a pleasure for him to be in Taiwan for the first time, noting that their group is eager to learn about Taiwan and how they can deal with shared challenges. He then mentioned examples of such challenges, including our aging societies and the younger generations’ feeling of uncertainty about their future prospects. Justyna Szczudlik, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and deputy head of research at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, then delivered remarks. She said that their delegation is here because they would like to experience democracy in Asia and in Taiwan, where they have felt its vibrancy. Noting that we are living in turbulent times because of many things ongoing in different parts of the world, she said that there is a consensus in Europe – and not only in Europe – that the security of Europe, of Asia, and of the Taiwan Strait are interconnected. She pointed out that it is in our common interest to work together and to focus on security, the most important topic for Europe, Asia, and Taiwan. In closing, she expressed thanks for President Lai’s meeting with them and for the enormous hospitality they have received, adding that they hope to be back next year.

Details 2025-10-28 APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting On the morning of October 28, ahead of his departure for Korea to attend the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) delivered remarks on his upcoming trip. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will share with all APEC members and business representatives Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, with the aim of promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin stated that he was honored to once again be entrusted by President Lai Ching-te to attend the AELM, which will be held this year in Gyeongju, Korea. He said that APEC is a multilateral economic and trade forum that is also an important venue where the Taiwan delegation can engage on equal footing with other APEC members. He emphasized that the AELM in particular is an important summit and a rare opportunity for Taiwan to attend within the changing economic landscape, adding that Taiwan has also made major contributions to APEC in its many years of active participation. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that recently the political and economic situation has seen many changes, with the potential to shift overnight. In particular, he said, the geo-economic situation and demographic shifts highlight the importance and urgency for the public and private sectors and all enterprises and organizations to collaborate and seek solutions. He emphasized that Taiwan’s economic experience and the strengths it has cultivated over a long period will allow it to play a critical role in APEC as it works together with other APEC members to collectively advance toward APEC’s goals for balanced, inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will fully explain to all APEC members and business representatives the major propositions that President Lai hopes to convey, as well as share Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, particularly its experience in the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, smart medicine, and small- and medium-sized enterprises. He explained that this will be conducive to promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin, noting that the Pacific Ocean is vast and expansive, remarked that last year’s APEC was held on the right side of the Pacific and this year’s on its left. However, he said, as long as member economies are in close cooperation, distance will not be an obstacle, and cooperation will not be difficult. He once again thanked everyone for coming to show support for the delegation, noting that their blessings are greatly meaningful to the delegation.

Details 2025-10-28 President Lai attends AIPAC dinner event On the evening of October 27, President Lai Ching-te attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) dinner event. In remarks, President Lai thanked AIPAC for long highlighting the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. He also stated that Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, standing on the frontline against authoritarianism and defending our way of life and fundamental values. The president said that Taiwan will continue to increase military investment and bolster its self-defense capabilities. He expressed hope that Taiwan will make the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources in research and development, and deepen economic and trade collaboration to help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to the first ever delegation to Taiwan from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is a prominent nonprofit, dedicated to advancing US-Israel relations. It is a highly prestigious and influential organization in the United States. I am so pleased to see that AIPAC’s first delegation to Taiwan comprises over 200 people. I would like to thank President [Bernard] Kaminetsky and the delegation for their high regard and support of Taiwan. Let me also recognize Mr. Jeffrey Schwartz, founder of the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center, for his long-term promotion of exchanges between Taiwan, Israel, and the US Jewish community, and in particular his efforts in facilitating this visit. The delegation includes leaders from politics, business, and other sectors of the United States. Many of you are visiting Taiwan for the first time. Over the past few days, I am sure you have experienced Taiwan’s freedom, diversity, and vibrancy. Taiwan and the United States are steadfast partners that share the values of freedom and democracy. We are delighted that with cross-party support, Taiwan-US-Israel ties continue to deepen. At this important event, I want to take the opportunity to express my relief that the Israeli hostages have been released. Following the Hamas violent attack on October 7, 2023, Taiwan immediately condemned the attack and then provided assistance to the Israeli people through humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The latest ceasefire and release of hostages have been the most significant developments in the past two years. The breakthrough was a major diplomatic achievement for US President Donald Trump and an important step toward peace in the Middle East. I would like to recognize the tireless contributions of AIPAC members to regional peace during this period. Jewish culture has one of the longest histories in the world. In recent centuries, Jewish people have suffered constant persecution. Yet, with persistence and determination, the more than 15 million Jews around the world have become pillars of their respective communities. The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged. By working hard, they have made Taiwan an indispensable partner in the global high-tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence. Taiwan is one of the very few countries that holds International Holocaust Remembrance Day events each year with the Israeli and German missions. In recent years, commemorations have been attended by the president. In addition to reminding us of the grave historical significance behind the phrase “never again,” the events also pay tribute to all acts of courage against totalitarianism. Today’s global landscape is in a state of constant flux. Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but we are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. We stand on the frontline against authoritarianism, defending our way of life and our fundamental values. My friends, appeasement has never been the way to stop authoritarian regimes. Only the concept of peace through strength can overcome all changes and challenges. This is a maxim that the societies of Taiwan, the United States, and Israel have stood by for years. Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan. I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion. Over the past few years, Taiwan has further bolstered its self-defense capabilities. Next year’s defense budget, as defined by NATO, will exceed 3.32 percent of GDP. We aim to reach 5 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome and the US Golden Dome, Taiwan will build its own T-Dome multilayered air defense system. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to increase military investment. This includes building capacity in the indigenous defense industry and procuring necessary weapons and technology from other countries to bolster overall combat capacities. We hope that AIPAC will lend Taiwan even greater support and assistance in this matter. The United States has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Taiwan. Recently, Taiwan has also increased engagement with the Israeli administration and Knesset (parliament). Last month, I met with a delegation led by Mr. Boaz Toporovsky, chair of the Israel-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group. I was honored to receive a joint statement backing Taiwan’s international participation signed by 72 Knesset members from various political parties. We are very grateful for the demonstration of support from the Knesset, as well as its stance of firm opposition to Beijing’s “one China” framework and distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. In addition to cooperation on defense, security, and foreign affairs, at this critical juncture in the restructuring of global supply chains, Taiwan, the United States, and Israel should strengthen collaboration in the key areas of trade and investment. Taiwan is well-versed in advanced chip manufacturing and is very willing to enhance cooperation with Israel under President Trump’s AI Action Plan. When I served as mayor of Tainan, I was invited to Israel for the International Mayors Conference. I was deeply impressed by the diversity and resilience of Israel – the innovation nation. I look forward to Taiwan making the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources and experience in research and development. Together, we can deepen collaboration in such fields as semiconductors, ICT, and cybersecurity to jointly expand our global market share and bolster supply chain resilience. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to all of you for visiting Taiwan. I hope that the United States, Israel, and other partner countries will continue to highlight the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. When you return home, please share your experiences in Taiwan with your friends in all sectors of US society, so that more people can get to know Taiwan and understand what it has to offer. I believe that trilateral Taiwan-US-Israel cooperation can help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Details 2025-10-22 President Lai meets Tennessee Governor Bill Lee On the afternoon of October 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. In remarks, President Lai said that Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment and that the two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. The president noted that Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. Welcoming Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan, the president expressed hope that this will open up more opportunities for cooperation in many areas, while promoting industrial upgrading, and further consolidating the Taiwan-US partnership. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to begin by extending a warm welcome to Governor Lee and Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, who are visiting Taiwan for the first time. I am sure that their trip will help deepen the partnership between Taiwan and Tennessee and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Tennessee serves as a key industrial hub in the United States. Offering an excellent economic and trade environment, the state has attracted local investment and development from many multinationals and demonstrated strong economic momentum in recent years. As a longstanding and trustworthy trading partner of the US, Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment. At present, Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. We look forward to working with the US to build more secure, resilient, and competitive supply chains. This will not only help the US reindustrialize and become a global AI hub, but also encourage industrial growth on both sides. At the same time, Taiwan is sparing no effort to bolster such key industries as semiconductors, AI, national defense, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications. Across these areas, we aspire to link with Tennessee’s strong production and innovation capacity so as to further broaden the prospects for Taiwan-US cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to especially thank Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation. In particular, Governor Lee has signed Taiwan-friendly resolutions in five consecutive years and has encouraged the deepening of exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Tennessee in many domains, actively advancing the development of bilateral relations. During Governor Lee’s visit, Taiwan and Tennessee have also signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. This will help open up more opportunities for bilateral cooperation in such areas as high-tech manufacturing, electric vehicles, new energy, and innovation and R&D. This will not only promote industrial upgrading, but also further consolidate the Taiwan-US partnership. Furthermore, we welcome Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan. Looking ahead, I am confident that bilateral exchanges will grow even closer and new milestones will continue to be set. Governor Lee then delivered remarks, first saying that his delegation is delighted to be in Taiwan and that they have been greeted with kindness and generosity. He mentioned that Tennessee has, through legislative procedure and signed proclamations by the governor, recognized the importance of Taiwan in the world and of the strategic partnership between Taiwan and the state of Tennessee. The governor noted that, traveling in Taiwan, it has become evident to him that the importance of Taiwan in the globe, economically and as a business leader, is increasing rapidly, and that the world and the US recognize the importance of Taiwan as a strategic partner to the US. He added that they also recognize that Taiwan’s economy and business are growing exponentially, and for that reason Tennessee sees an incredible opportunity in expanding the partnerships that they have with companies from Taiwan choosing to invest in the state of Tennessee. Governor Lee said that because of their great desire to strengthen the partnership and the bonds between Taiwan and Tennessee, they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and made the commitment to open an office in Taiwan so that they can better understand the needs of the companies in Taiwan when they come to Tennessee. Governor Lee highlighted that one of the most valuable assets that companies from Taiwan bring to the people of Tennessee is the culture of Taiwan, noting how that enhances the culture of Tennessee. He said that they look forward to not only increased economic partnerships but to the partnership of cultures as the people of Taiwan and Tennessee become accustomed to each other.

Details 2025-10-21 President Lai congratulates new Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae On October 21, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, sincerely congratulates Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and new Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae on her election as Japan’s 104th prime minister at an extraordinary National Diet session. Spokesperson Kuo also stated that President Lai wishes the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Takaichi success in implementing all its policy objectives and for the nation to continue to develop and prosper. The president also expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will continue to enhance the friendship while working together to advance the well-being of both peoples. Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Japan engage in close cooperation and have a genuine and solid friendship, adding that the peoples of both nations have long fostered bonds of mutual support. During the pandemic, she pointed out, Taiwan and Japan supported each other and worked together to overcome challenges. She also noted that after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster in September, the Japanese government provided a submersible water-level observation buoy, and Japanese citizens generously donated funds and even volunteered to be part of the “superheroes with shovels” debris removal effort in the disaster area, taking concrete actions to show care for those affected by the disaster in Hualien. The spokesperson emphasized that helping Taiwan’s people through tough times fully demonstrates the genuine kindness between democratic partners on the international stage and highlights the precious, family-like bonds that exist between Taiwan and Japan. Spokesperson Kuo noted that Taiwan and Japan are steadfast partners who share common values, and that Prime Minister Takaichi is a staunch friend of Taiwan. She expressed hope that both sides will continue to expand cooperation and exchanges and strengthen regional partnerships in a range of areas including trade and the economy, technology, disaster prevention, and security guarantees, so as to achieve new milestones for Taiwan-Japan ties, advance the well-being of our peoples, and jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperous development in the Indo-Pacific region. The spokesperson stated that President Lai is grateful to former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for his firm support for Taiwan during his time in office, and for continuing to emphasize at international venues, through both bilateral and multilateral joint statements, opposition against any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. The president extended his sincere gratitude to the former prime minister for demonstrating through concrete actions his strong support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs, which has deeply moved the people of Taiwan. President Lai expressed hope that the friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue to grow, and that both sides can work together to contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.