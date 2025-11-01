Showcase of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage inaugurated today

MACAU, November 1 - Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, coordinated by the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Macao Museum, and co-organised by the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum (Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center) and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the “New Momentum—Cultured Bay Area, Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage: Showcase of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage” was inaugurated today (1 November) at the Mount Fortress Garden, aiming to deepen the exchange and cooperation in intangible cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the 1st Class Inspector of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Wu Huaqin; the Director of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Chan Wing Man; the Director of the Public Service Division of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Zhang Shaoyan; the Director of the Macao Museum of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lou Ho Ian; the Head of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Liu Chunmei; the Head of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Ng Suet Kwan; the Director of Guangdong Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, Lan Haihong; and was attended by the member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Chan Hou Seng; the members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Lok Nam Tak, Ieng Weng Fat; and the Vice President of the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Promotion Association, Zhu Gang, and representatives of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. During the ceremony, a variety of fascinating performances were presented to create a lively atmosphere, including Portuguese Folk Dance, Lion Dance, Sha Tau Kok Fish Lantern Dance and Hakka Unicorn Dance in Hang Hau in Sai Kung.

Concurrently, the graduation ceremony of the “New Generation Research and Training Programme on Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage 2025” was also held. This programme is a cultural cooperation project between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, aiming to enhance the professional capacities of Macao’s intangible heritage inheritors, inspire their thoughts on the industrialisation of intangible cultural heritage, and motivate trainees to become the backbone of the inheritance and innovation of Macao’s intangible heritage. Thirty trainees participated in theoretical studies and field visits in Macao, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, exchanging experiences on inheritance and innovation with intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Guangdong and Hong Kong. They will also participate in craft demonstrations during the event to showcase their achievements. The trainees received certificates from guests from the three regions, with the presence of various intangible cultural heritage inheritors and the trainees’ mentors, who witnessed this significant event.

The “New Momentum—Cultured Bay Area, Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage: Showcase of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage” is held from 1 November 2025 to 15 March 2026, featuring thematic exhibitions, interactive craft demonstrations, experience workshops and the sale of cultural and creative products of intangible cultural heritage. The thematic exhibition “New Momentum” will be held from 2 November 2025 to 15 March 2026 on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum. Divided into four themes namely “Colours of Lingnan”, “Creation with Geometry”, “The Play of Sounds” and “Beyond the Realm of Meaning”, the exhibition features over 50 representative intangible cultural items from the Greater Bay Area, showcasing themes such as “Lingnan Rupa Colour”, “Geometric Creations” such as Cantonese Embroidery, Coloured Silk Weaving, Woodcarving and Cantonese Porcelain, allowing the public to experience the unique charm of intangible heritage from the three regions.

The Macao Museum is open to the public for free from 1 to 3 November, during which the interactive craft demonstrations and the sale of cultural and creative products of intangible cultural heritage are available. The interactive craft demonstrations include Fo Shan Wood-block New Year Picture, Hakka Unicorn Dance in Hang Hau in Sai Kung, Manufacture and Painting of Portuguese Azulejo Tiles, Portuguese Folk Dance, Lion Dance, Wing Chun Martial Arts, Choi Lei Fat Martial Arts, Cantonese Naamyam (Narrative Songs), Taoist Ritual Music and Baatyam Percussion. The public is welcome to participate.

In addition, in conjunction with the national multi-sport event “The 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games”, jointly hosted in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, scheduled to be held in November and December, the “Showcase of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage” specially features installations that incorporate elements of the 15th National Games and the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympics Games, including the mascots “Xiyangyang” and “Lerongrong” which are installed at the Mount Fortress Garden from 1 to 3 November, attracting residents and tourists to take photos and creating a festive atmosphere.

The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm) and closes on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Cards and for the general public on Tuesdays and the 15th of each month.

For more information about the exhibition and activities, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours or visit the Macao Museum website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo. For more information about Macao’s competitive events of the 15th National Games and the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympics Games, please refer to the official website at www.2025nationalgames.gov.mo, or follow “The 15th National Games (Macao Competition Zone)” page on Facebook or official Wechat account “The National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympics Games (Macao Competition Zone)”.