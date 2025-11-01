72nd Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival opened today

MACAU, November 1 - The 72nd Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 13th to 16th. To enable residents and visitors to experience its lively atmosphere in the lead-up to the event, this weekend’s "72 nd Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival" got under at Tap Seac Square today.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 2:45 pm today (November 1st), and guests included: See Lei, Acting President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC); Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and member of MGPOC; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Mok Chi Hang, Deputy Coordinator of MGPOC; Sean Shen, Vice President of Sports Events Development and Management of Sands China Limited; Mina Siew, Director of Community Relations of MGM; Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Linda Wong, Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Wilson Ning, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; and members of the Sports Committee.

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix-themed carnival at Tap Seac Square features a recreated Guia Circuit and a mini race track, with interactive games catering to the whole family. Children participating in the event can become mini racing drivers and race track workers. Visitors can gain a first-hand understanding of the various tasks performed during the Grand Prix, and learn more about racing activities as well as have the opportunity to obtain Grand Prix-themed souvenirs. Additional elements at the carnival convey the message of enhanced family life.

To welcome the upcoming 15th National Games as well as the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and Special Olympics Games, this year’s Family Carnival incorporates elements of the National Games, including photo booths with the Games’ mascots and a Games-themed performance, allowing residents to experience the vibrant atmosphere of this major national sporting event.

The Family Carnival continues tomorrow (November 2nd) from 10am to 9pm. There are a number of motor racing simulation games including: Mini Guia Circuit; Outstanding Drivers Training Center; Official Timing; Race Control; Crane Operator; Flag Marshal; Electrical Engineer; Professional Mechanic; Medical Expert; Fire Elite; and Grid Kids, to enable children to experience the thrill of the Grand Prix.

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix will feature seven exciting races: Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to arranging exciting events for the fans, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has also organized a variety of activities surrounding the event, including the opening ceremony and Auto Show at Tap Seac Square from November 8th to 9th. In addition, in order to further promote racing culture, the “72nd Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition” will again be held to encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix events in different way and to experience the exciting energy of the 72nd Macau Grand Prix together.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the “Macau GP Macau Grand Prix” mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the “Macao MajorSporting Events”Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.