Parole Agents Help Ensure the Safety of Children and Families During Operation Boo

More than 250 parole agents participated in Operation Boo October 31st

SACRAMENTO – As part of their mission to help keep children safe throughout the year, parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) on Halloween conducted compliance checks and home visits in communities across the state.

Participating in “Operation Boo” were more than 250 agents from CDCR’s Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) as well as local law enforcement partners. As a result, 94 percent of sex offender supervised persons were found successfully in compliance with their terms and conditions of parole, ensuring neighborhoods were safe during Halloween trick-or-treating.

A total of 35 supervised persons were arrested on Oct. 31 for not adhering to their special conditions of parole. Compliance checks were conducted on sex offenders currently on parole supervision who are not authorized to have contact with minors. These individuals are required to adhere to a curfew and strict guidelines on Halloween night.

For those found to be in violation of parole, they will face possible revocation or local charges in relation to parole violations.

These community safety checks are about accountability and protecting our communities. Our agents and law enforcement partners across California were working hard last night to make sure the focus stayed where it belongs: On fun, family, and community safety. DAPO Director Bryan Bishop

DAPO agents have been carrying out Operation Boo for over 30 years. Every year, on Halloween, sex offender supervised persons who are not authorized to have contact with minors are ordered to abide by special conditions of parole on that night, including:

A curfew from 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 1 requiring sex offender supervised persons to remain indoors

All exterior lights of their homes must be turned off to discourage children from approaching

No offering of Halloween candy and no Halloween decorations are allowed

During the curfew, sex offender supervised persons can only open the door to respond to law enforcement, adult family members, or emergency needs.

DAPO works year-round to connect supervised persons with reentry resources such as transitional housing, employment assistance, food, and more by working with community partners in your neighborhood.