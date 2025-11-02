Governor Stein, Secretary Lilley, EDPNC Promote North Carolina as Top State for Investment and Partnership in Japan and Taiwan

NORTH CAROLINA, October 31 - This week, Governor Josh Stein led a 51-person delegation to the Southeast United States (SEUS)/Japan Annual Joint Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, reaffirming North Carolina’s strong partnership with Japan and furthering the work to recruit more good-paying jobs to the state. North Carolina was the host southeastern state for the past two years. The delegation included Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, EDPNC CEO Christopher Chung, and North Carolina business leaders.

“After a productive week, I am optimistic about what North Carolina and Japan will continue to achieve together,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Japan is the number one source of foreign direct investment in North Carolina, and we are eager to see our partnership deepen so more North Carolinians can secure good-paying jobs.”

“Our close economic ties with Japan are creating prosperity for North Carolina families,” said Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We continue to pursue new opportunities for growth by sharing why we’re the best state for business in America.”

“North Carolina is the perfect state for businesses looking to put roots down,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “This week was monumental for strengthening our relationship with Japan and cementing the state’s increasingly important role in global trade and investment.”

“Toyota has found a strong partner in the State of North Carolina,” said Don Stewart, President of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina. “We will continue to prioritize this mutually beneficial partnership with the Tar Heel State as we embark on our journey to achieve carbon neutrality and provide mobility for all.”

During the conference, Governor Stein hosted a North Carolina reception to thank the delegation for their work to create and amplify the state’s economic successes. He celebrated Japan’s 50-year relationship with North Carolina at the SEUS/Japan opening ceremony. At the close of the conference, Governor Stein officially handed off the leadership torch of the Southeast U.S./Japan Association to Governor Bill Lee and the State of Tennessee. Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia also attended the conference.

While overseas, Governor Stein also traveled to Taiwan, where he hosted a North Carolina Business Seminar for a number of leading Taiwanese businesses, including Everest Textiles and Anderson Group, which have provided good-paying jobs for North Carolinians through their investments in the state. He also met with representatives of Delta Electronics, which has its regional research and development headquarters in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

In addition to his meetings with Taiwanese businesses, Governor Stein held meetings with President Lai Ching-te, Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and Deputy Economic Minister Cynthia Kiang to discuss ways to strengthen the economic and cultural ties between North Carolina and Taiwan.

