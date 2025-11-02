Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2008047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa, Trooper Van Woert, Trooper Bellinghiri, and Trooper Boudreau                 

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/1/2025 at 1522 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 60 Main St., Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Resisting arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Raven Hendrix                                          

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 1, 2025, at 1522 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks came in contact with Raven Hendrix (24) of Richford, VT. Hendrix was known to have a $10,000 warrant for a failure to appear stemming from the offenses of Violation of Conditions of Release and multiple Violation of Probation charges. During this incident, Hendrix resisted multiple Troopers' attempts to place him under arrest. Further investigation revealed that Hendrix violated his court-ordered Conditions of Release regarding 24-hour curfew. He was ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on the warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025     

COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Franklin Unit

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10000 on Warrant

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

