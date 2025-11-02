Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006017
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/1/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Circle, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Warrants, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Stacy Beckett
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was made aware of a Wanted Person, Stacy Beckett, in Hartland, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and located Beckett, and advised her of her outstanding warrants. Beckett resisted Troopers while being taken into custody. Beckett’s warrant out of Vermont was for a previous charge of Aggravated Operation of a Vehicle without Owners Consent. Beckett was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail for her warrant, and $5,000 for resisting arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/2025
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.