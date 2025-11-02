Chief of Police Announces Four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones.

Mayor’s Order 2025-115 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Special Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area that she determines to be at high risk for disorderly conduct by youths.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

To the west:

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street and Vermont Avenue, NW

To the east:

Florida Avenue and 9th Street, NW

To the south:

To the west:

15th Street from T Street to V Street, NW

The perimeter of the Banneker Recreation Center Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

To the west:

The perimeter of the Union Station Special Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

To the west:

Within the Special Juvenile Curfew Zones, persons under the age of 18 in any public place or on the premises of any establishment must leave the area unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

These Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will be effect from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Saturday, November 1, 2025, to Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Pursuant to Mayor's Order 2025-115, a citywide curfew begins at 11:00 p.m. on November 1, 2025, lasting until 6:00 a.m., and every night through Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. All persons under the age of 18 cannot remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the District of Columbia, unless involved in certain exempted activities.