October 31, 2025 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON-BRIGHTON

The National Men’s March And Rally For Personhood - Saturday, November 1, 2025

Starting at 11:30 a.m., this march will proceed Over the following – named streets: on Commonwealth Avenue outbound at West Alcorn Street, to Babcock Street, crossing over to the inbound side of Commonwealth Avenue, passing under Massachusetts Avenue to Hereford Street, entering Commonwealth Avenue Mall, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, entering the Boston Common at Charles Street & Boylston Street.

The streets listed will be closed off to throughway traffic for the duration of the event.

BACK BAY

Press Conference at Hynes Center – Wednesday, November 5, 2025

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority has reached out to the Boston Transportation Department for assistance with accommodating a press conference that will be taking place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11:15 a.m.. The press conference will be a rededication with a veteran’s group to return the name on the outside of the Hynes from the John B. Hynes Convention Center to the John B Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday on the following street(s):

Boylston Street - South side (convention center side), from opposite #921 Boylston Street to Gloucester Street, all of the metered spaces on the traffic median

Veterans Day Parade, Salute to Service – Saturday, November 8, 2025

The Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Copley Square. The parade route is Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street (counter flow to vehicular traffic), straight onto Cambridge Street ending at City Hall Plaza.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Walnut Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hereford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to New Chardon Street

CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown Halloween Event – Friday, October 31, 2025

The annual Charlestown Halloween Parade is scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 and it has been requested that certain areas be posted with a temporary parking restriction in the interest of safety to the public.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday on the following street(s):

Monument Square - Both sides, around the entire square / monument.

Monument Avenue - Both sides, from Monument Square to Warren Street.

Winthrop Street - Both sides, from Monument Square to Common Street.

Common Street - Both sides, from Winthrop Street to Adams Street.

Adams Street - Both sides, from Common Street to Winthrop Street.

DORCHESTER

Election Department Request, Codman Square – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Norfolk Street in Codman Square Parking for Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Election that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Norfolk Street - East side (even side), from Epping Street to Talbot Avenue

FENWAY/KENMORE

Election Department Operations, Saint Stephens Street – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will be posting a section of Saint Stephens Street with Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Saint Stephens Street - North side (odd side), from Gainsborough Street to the driveway for 77 Saint Stephens Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Open Streets Boston Jamaica Plain 2024, Sunday, November 2, 2025

The Open Streets Boston event for the Jamaica Plain neighborhood in 2025 will take place on Sunday, November 2. Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Centre Street - Both sides, from Lamartine Street to South Street

Barbara Street - Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Municipal Lot # 32 - Entire Lot off of Centre Street between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue

Municipal Lot # 7 - Entire Lot at #350-352 Centre Street

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

B.A.A. Half Marathon – Sunday, November 9, 2025

The Boston Athletic Association will be running their annual Half Marathon event on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The angled parking spaces next to Playstead Field should be posted with a two day restriction to assist with the set-up for the event. The route has some changes for 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Pierpont Road - Both sides, from Glen Lane to Playstead Road (the angled parking area, next to the playing field)

Boylston Street - South side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Circuit Drive - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

Valley Gates / Pierpont Road Area - Both sides, from Circuit Drive to the White Stadium Entrance to the Zoo

Pierpont Road - Both sides, from Sigourney Street to Playstead Road

Playstead Road - Both sides, from Walnut Street Entrance to Pierpont Road

Seaver Street - South side (Franklin Park side), from Walnut Avenue to Elm Hill Avenue.

Walnut Avenue - Both sides, from School Street to Seaver Street.

SOUTH BOSTON WATERFRONT

Election Department Request, Boston Wharf Road – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Boston Wharf Road for Voting Only signs to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Boston Wharf Road - West side (even side), from 22 Boston Wharf Road heading towards Congress Street on parking meters AF168 to AF172 (3 poles).

WEST END

Election Department Request, Blossom Street, West Roxbury – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Blossom Street to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street:

Blossom Street(for HP Voter Parking) - North side, from after Blossom Court heading westerly in the direction of Charles Street for the first 2 meter heads (1 pole, meters AE250 and AE251)

Blossom Street(for Voter Parking 30 min limit) - North side, from after the first 2 meter heads after Blossom Court heading westerly in the direction of Charles Street for the next 4 meter heads (2 poles, meters AE252, AE253, AE254 and; AE255)

WEST ROXBURY

Election Department Request, Centre Street, West Roxbury – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Centre Street in West Roxbury at the Roche Center to assist with the Municipal Elections that will be taking place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street: