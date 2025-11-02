Submit Release
International observers to the second round of North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

SKOPJE, 31 October 2025 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia.

What:

  • A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia
  • For those unable to attend, you can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission
  • Stefan Krause, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

When:

  • 15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 3 November 2025

Where:

  • Platinum 1 meeting room, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bulevar ASNOM 17, Skopje

Registration:

  • No registration is needed, but only questions from journalists will be taken

This election observation is a mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), totalling 23 ODIHR experts and long-term observers.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 or [email protected]

