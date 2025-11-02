International observers to the second round of North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday
SKOPJE, 31 October 2025 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia.
What:
- A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia
- For those unable to attend, you can follow the livestream here
Who:
- Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission
- Stefan Krause, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission
When:
- 15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 3 November 2025
Where:
- Platinum 1 meeting room, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bulevar ASNOM 17, Skopje
Registration:
- No registration is needed, but only questions from journalists will be taken
This election observation is a mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), totalling 23 ODIHR experts and long-term observers.
For more information, please contact:
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 or [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.