International observers to the second round of North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

SKOPJE, 31 October 2025 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia.

What:

A press conference of the ODIHR election observation mission to the second round of the local elections in North Macedonia

For those unable to attend, you can follow the livestream here

Who:

Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

Stefan Krause, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

When:

15.00 local time (GMT +1) on 3 November 2025

Where:

Platinum 1 meeting room, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bulevar ASNOM 17, Skopje

Registration:

No registration is needed, but only questions from journalists will be taken

This election observation is a mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), totalling 23 ODIHR experts and long-term observers.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 or [email protected]