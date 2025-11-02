Submit Release
RCP welcomes introduction of Awaab’s Law

The RCP has welcomed the introduction of Awaab’s Law, a new regulation aimed at tackling damp and mould in social housing, highlighting it as an important step towards safer, healthier homes.

Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, Royal College of Physicians special adviser on air quality, said:

“We welcome the introduction of Awaab’s Law. Awaab Ishak’s tragic death shows the devastating and sometimes fatal consequences of living with indoor air pollutants like damp and mould. That government has committed to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector is also welcome. Poor indoor air quality from damp and mould in both social and private rented sectors has a serious and sometimes deadly impact on our health, particularly for children and those with existing health conditions.

“Awaab’s Law is a welcome first step, but it must be part of a broader, cross-departmental government strategy to address indoor air pollution to tackle health risks from damp, mould, and other pollutants in homes and buildings. Sustained funding for local authorities and housing providers is also essential to ensure these protections are fully implemented and enforced.”

