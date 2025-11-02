Law Enforcement Attacked as They Arrest Two Rioters Charged for Assaulting DHS Law Enforcement Officers at California Pot Facility

While executing the warrants another, violent rioter and four illegal aliens were also arrested

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, a violent crowd in Oxnard, California, attacked Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other federal law enforcement officers as they were conducting arrests of individuals who had previously assaulted federal officers and threw rocks at federal officers, which could have been deadly, during an operation at a California marijuana facility in July.

On July 10, siblings Isai Carrillo and Virginia Reyes attacked federal officers, threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles, and organized others to throw rocks at federal law enforcement during a targeted an enforcement operation in Camarillo, California, which rescued migrant children from potential human trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor at the marijuana facility.

HSI Los Angeles subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Carrillo and Reyes and executed the warrant on October 29. Both Reyes and Carrillo are American citizens and are facing prosecution.

Isai Carrillo

Virginia Reyes

As HSI was executing this arrest warrant, Reyes posted about ICE’s whereabouts on social media, drawing a violent mob that attacked federal law enforcement. Reyes initially fled from law enforcement, but turned herself in on October 30.

“Law enforcement officers are facing a 1,000% surge in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. They are putting their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Violent rioter Isai Carrillo, arrested by HSI, was part of a violent group called VC Defensa – a network that regularly impedes and obstructs law enforcement. The operation, which these violent rioters tried to obstruct, resulted in law enforcement rescuing 10 migrant children from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking.

Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

During Wednesday’s attack, HSI arrested a U.S. citizen named Jesus Posadas-Espinoza for assault on a federal officer after he was caught hurling rocks at ICE outside Reyes and Carrillo’s residence. He was turned over to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Jesus Posadas-Espinoza

HSI also encountered and arrested four Mexican illegal aliens at the residence: Lorenzo Toribo-Lopez, Talio Toribo-Lopez, Sergio Ortiz-Tenorio, and Victoria Ortiz-Tenorio.

These illegal aliens’ criminal histories include illegal entry and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury. The four illegal aliens were turned over to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for removal.

Since June 6, 2025, ICE and CBP arrested more than 7,100 illegal aliens in the Los Angeles area.

# # #