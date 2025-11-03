Minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media on SAFA and the DSAC Sport Portfolio, 4 Nov
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will host a media briefing on Tuesday, 04 November 2025, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
The briefing will focus on matters relating to the following:
- SAFA Update
- Overall update on the DSAC Sport Portfolio
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 04 November 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria.
For RSVPs, contact:
Mr. Madimetja Moleba │Email: Madimetja [email protected] │Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)
For media enquiries:
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: [email protected]
Cell: +27 77 608 7579
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: [email protected]
Cell: +27 72 172 8925
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.