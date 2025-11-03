Submit Release
News Search

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,975 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Minister Dean Macpherson pays courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 3 Nov

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 3 November 2025, pay a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma.

During the meeting, the Minister will present the Department’s and its entities’ plans for infrastructure delivery in KwaZulu-Natal to His Majesty - including ongoing construction and maintenance projects, job creation through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and the implementation of infrastructure reforms like the upcoming Social Facilitation Framework (SFF) to improve delivery performance in the province.

The Minister will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Public Works & Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council, Martin Meyer; Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), Zimbini Hill; Chairperson of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Khulile Nzo; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Council for the Built Environment, Dr Msizi Myeza.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Monday, 3 November 2025
Time:
11:30 Minister's arrival at Royal Palace 
12:00 to 13:30 Closed-door meeting 
13:30 Photos and Q&A 
Venue: KwaKhangela Royal Palace, Nongoma, 3950
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sWKWp8BRAiZPPBLK7

Media enquiries:
Lennox Mabaso    
Chief Director: Communications    
Cell: 072 752 4949 

James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276

Bukiwe Cimela
DPWI: Media Relations 
Cell: 076 420 8184

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson pays courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 3 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more