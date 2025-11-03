Minister Dean Macpherson pays courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 3 Nov

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 3 November 2025, pay a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma.

During the meeting, the Minister will present the Department’s and its entities’ plans for infrastructure delivery in KwaZulu-Natal to His Majesty - including ongoing construction and maintenance projects, job creation through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and the implementation of infrastructure reforms like the upcoming Social Facilitation Framework (SFF) to improve delivery performance in the province.

The Minister will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Public Works & Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council, Martin Meyer; Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), Zimbini Hill; Chairperson of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Khulile Nzo; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Council for the Built Environment, Dr Msizi Myeza.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 3 November 2025

Time:

11:30 Minister's arrival at Royal Palace

12:00 to 13:30 Closed-door meeting

13:30 Photos and Q&A

Venue: KwaKhangela Royal Palace, Nongoma, 3950

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sWKWp8BRAiZPPBLK7

Media enquiries:

Lennox Mabaso

Chief Director: Communications

Cell: 072 752 4949

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

Bukiwe Cimela

DPWI: Media Relations

Cell: 076 420 8184

