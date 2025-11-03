Water and Sanitation on water conservation outreach programme at Orlando West in Soweto

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) teamed up with Rand Water, and Brandscapers Africa to promote water conservation for the community of Orlando West, Soweto. This was part of the Drop-by-Drop Outreach Programme held at Uncle Tom’s Community Centre on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

The collaboration underscores the department’s commitment to working with key stakeholders to raise awareness about the importance of saving water and reporting leaks, which remain critical to ensuring sustainable water supply for all.

The outreach programme was particularly significant as it took place in Soweto, one of Johannesburg’s most affected areas when it comes to water shortages. For the longest of time now, Johannesburg has been experiencing repeated water supply challenges, often resulting in service delivery protests. Bringing the outreach programme to Soweto is a proactive and prompt effort to engage with residents directly on issues of water conservation, infrastructure maintenance, and leak reporting – empowering communities to be part of the solution to the city’s water challenges.

On Friday, 31 October, the team carried out a river clean-up activity along the Klip River as part of efforts to promote environmental stewardship and to protect local water resources. In addition to the clean-up, the team conducted a door-to-door campaign engaging directly with residents of Orlando West to raise awareness about water conservation and the responsible use of water. During these visits, residents were also requested to respond to a questionnaire designed to identify the water-related challenges they face in their communities. The information gathered will assist Rand Water Water-Wise Team in developing targeted interventions and strengthening future community support initiatives.

DWS Gauteng Provincial Head, Mr Justice Maluleke addressed the community of Orlando West, emphasising the critical need to repair and report water leakages and to use water sparingly. He said the engagement served as an important platform to empower residents with practical knowledge on water-saving practices and to encourage collective responsibility in safeguarding water, as well as the water infrastructure.

In his address, Mr Maluleke uttered the following: “South Africa does not have enough water, in fact, it is one of the driest countries in the world. Our pattern of rainfall far differs from what other countries are getting, and it is becoming worse due to climate change. It calls of us to rethink how we use water.” He continued to explain that in South Africa we use about 300 litres of water per person per day, while the global average is about 173 litres per person per day. Mr Maluleke explained to the community that high usage of water as compared to the global average is due to water lost through leaks and irresponsible use of water.

“DWS will always support initiatives like this, because if we implement what we are discussing here we are going to solve future problems and ensure sustainable water supply for all. The core of what we need to go out and do, as individuals, as institutions, is to try and manage our water use, especially by fixing the leaks, or getting those who know to assist us to fix water leaks. This does not assist in saving water, but it also has economic value because the water bill goes down”, he added.

Furthermore, Mr Maluleke spoke with concern about residents who are not paying for their water as indigents or those who are living in informal settlements. He said they also contribute to water challenges because they leave taps running, knowing that they are not paying. He pleaded with all who are getting free water to use it sparingly. Mr Maluleke also issued a stern warning to those who bypass water meters or connect illegally to water infrastructures.

Mr Maluleke reminded the residents about the Water Presidential Task Team, saying, “The problem of the city is so worse that even the President of the country is concerned about the water and sanitation situation in the city of Johannesburg, and he had to establish the Presidential Task Team that has identified the things that I have already spoken about, to be problematic, and he has given us that mandate to work with all of you to change around the city. The Department of Water and Sanitation together with its entities pleads with residents to be responsible water users”, he said.

