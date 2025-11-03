Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi notes Malawi Court ruling on Bushiri case and is studying judgment

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, notes the ruling of the High Court of Malawi, which has set aside the order made by the Magistrates’ Court in Lilongwe directing that fugitives from South Africa, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri, be surrendered to the South African Government to face trial for alleged offences committed in South Africa.

Minister Kubayi has indicated that the South African Government is studying the judgment and will determine the next legal course of action once a full assessment of the ruling has been concluded.

The Minister reaffirmed that South Africa remains steadfast in pursuing all available legal avenues to ensure that justice is ultimately served.

Minister Kubayi expresses confidence in the strength and independence of both South Africa and Malawi’s judicial frameworks, and reaffirmed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister further noted that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, serving as South Africa’s Central Authority, will continue to collaborate closely with its Malawian counterpart to ensure that justice prevails, combat corruption, and strengthen mechanisms for cross-border cooperation in criminal matters.

In 2020, fugitives from South Africa, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri, appeared before two different courts in South Africa on multiple criminal charges. They were granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and subsequently fled the country. They were later located in Malawi.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Terrence Manase

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates