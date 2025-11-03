Transport on comments for gazetted Airfreight Strategy of South Africa

The National Department of Transport (DOT) has issued a reminder to all stakeholders regarding the fast-approaching closing date for comments on the gazetted Airfreight Strategy of South Africa.

In recent weeks, Cabinet granted the DOT approval to gazette the draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa in the Government Gazette for public comment. The window period for the public to submit their feedback on the said document is thirty (30) working days: 26 September – 07 November 2025.

This draft strategy is a product of a rigorous, future-focused assessment that the DOT initiated on its national transport policies, particularly the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) of 2017. One of the key findings of the assessment is that, while passenger and commercial aviation have advanced, the airfreight sub-sector has remained relatively underdeveloped and fragmented. This situation limits the country’s trade and logistical capabilities, thus emphasizing the need for a more integrated and efficient airfreight network.

To address this gap, the draft Airfreight Strategy aims to unlock the full economic potential of the airfreight sub-sector by addressing systemic challenges such as fragmented cargo corridors, market barriers, and weak regional connectivity. Central to the strategy are eleven (11) priority areas of focus — including the use of drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as a key enabler of a modern, inclusive and resilient airfreight system.

Drones or UAVs are included not merely as a technical innovation, but as a transformational force that can:

Boost efficiency and competitiveness – Drones provide solutions for ‘first and last mile’ delivery by rapidly moving small, time-sensitive, high-value shipments. This enhances delivery times, reduces operational costs and strengthens e-commerce.

– Drones provide solutions for ‘first and last mile’ delivery by rapidly moving small, time-sensitive, high-value shipments. This enhances delivery times, reduces operational costs and strengthens e-commerce. Drive inclusivity and reach – UAV technology enables delivery to rural and hard-to-reach areas, empowering new entrants and small businesses while fostering an equitable logistics network across communities.

– UAV technology enables delivery to rural and hard-to-reach areas, empowering new entrants and small businesses while fostering an equitable logistics network across communities. Enhance resilience and sustainability – Drones offer a low-emission, agile option that maintains supply chain continuity during infrastructure failures or disasters, aligning with global sustainability and disaster-readiness goals.

Given the robust public conversation on drones following the release of the draft Airfreight Strategy, the DOT:

Reiterates its call for public submissions before 07 November 2025; and

Reaffirms its policy position from the NCAP (2017) that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) shall continue to regulate all civilian drone operations within a clear framework aligned to international aviation safety, security and environmental standards.

