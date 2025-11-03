Minister Gayton McKenzie on Women’s cricket team reaching final at ICC Cricket World

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has extended the proudest of congratulations to the entire women’s national cricket team, the Women’s Proteas, who made history by reaching the final of an ICC Cricket World Cup (50 overs) for the first time.

Along the way, they produced outstanding collective and individual performances, elevating the women’s game in South Africa to the uppermost echelons of world sport.

Although the team did not claim the trophy in the final reckoning, they flew the South African flag with pride, professionalism and fierce competitiveness throughout. They did this after starting the tournament with an inauspicious heavy defeat to England, proving that they possess character and strength of purpose to pull themselves towards greatness. They ended up defeating the very same England convincingly in their semifinal match.

In the final, captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front. Her extraordinary high-quality performances under pressure inspired the entire squad, and she was peerless in hitting two centuries in both knockout games.

Alongside her, all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, stalwart bowler Ayabonga Khaka and seasoned campaigner Suné Luus delivered significant contributions in key moments of the tournament, while many others will have positive memories and be remembered for their fighting spirit and efforts. The Ministry pays tribute to Marizanne Kapp, who took five wickets in the semifinal in what was her fifth tournament, and likely her last.

Minister McKenzie said: “South Africa stands tall today in the world of women’s cricket. Our team showed courage, skill and unity, and fought until the end with the full backing of a nation behind them. We did not lift the trophy this time, but we are immensely proud of how our ladies represented this country. They come home knowing that they have won the hearts of countless fans in South Africa and around the world.

“We must, of course, also congratulate India and their women’s team for a strong tournament and a well-deserved maiden victory, bringing joy to the world’s greatest cricket-loving nation.”

In recognition of South Africa’s opponents, the Minister further commended the hosts for delivering a world-class tournament that showcased the best of women’s cricket.

“India’s organisational success offers valuable lessons for our nation as we prepare to host the men’s tournament in 2027.”

He added that the breakthrough achieved by the women’s team was not only a milestone for cricket but for sport in South Africa.

“We commit to building on this momentum by investing in women’s cricket, strengthening grassroots pathways and ensuring that the next generation is inspired by this achievement that has reminded the world of South Africa’s undying sporting heart and spirit.”

