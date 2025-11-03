Basic Education condemns false social media claims targeting teachers

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) strongly denounces the false and misleading claims circulating in a TikTok video alleging that teachers are required to pay R350 for verification or to deposit money into unspecified accounts. These claims are completely untrue, malicious, and intended to deceive educators, public servants, learners, and the general public.

The Department wishes to make it unequivocally clear that no payment, fee, or deposit of any kind is ever required from teachers, public servants, or learners as part of the Department’s verification or recruitment processes. The verification process forms part of standard administrative procedures that ensure the integrity and safety of the education system — and it includes the vetting of teachers, public servants, and learners where applicable.

All legitimate recruitment, verification, or appointment procedures are managed directly through the Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) and official DBE platforms. Any request for payment in exchange for verification or placement is fraudulent and must be reported immediately.

The circulation of such fabricated content not only misleads educators and officials but also undermines public trust in the integrity of the education system. The Department is working closely with relevant authorities to trace the source of this false information and urges social media users to refrain from sharing or amplifying unverified content.

Teachers, public servants, learners, and members of the public are reminded to rely solely on the Department’s official communication channels for credible information. Verified updates are always shared through:

The official DBE website: www.education.gov.za

Official social media pages: [@DBE_SA] on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

Provincial Education Department official channels

The DBE commends teachers and officials who continue to uphold professionalism and integrity in the face of misinformation. The Department reiterates that any attempt to solicit money in exchange for employment, verification, or placement is fraudulent and should be immediately reported to law enforcement or the DBE hotline at 0800 202 933.

“We take these false claims very seriously. Our teachers, public servants, and learners deserve protection from exploitation and misinformation. The Department will not tolerate individuals or groups who misuse its name to defraud or mislead the public,” said Acting Communications Director, Terence Khala. “Such conduct is criminal and an attack on the integrity of our education system. We will act decisively, working with law enforcement, to ensure accountability.”

The Department calls on all citizens to help combat fake news by verifying information before sharing it. Disinformation erodes public trust, disrupts the work of educators, and distracts from the Department’s core mission of delivering quality education to all learners in South Africa.

Enquiries:

Media Relations Specialist

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

