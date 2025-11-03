Deputy Minister Peace Mabe on Banyana Banyana qualifying for 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, has congratulated South Africa’s senior women’s national team, Banyana Banyana for qualifying for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–1 on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers.

Secured with a hard-fought 1–0 win in Soweto on 29 October, the victory extends Banyana Banyana’s impressive record as one of the continent’s most consistent teams. Since 2016, they have qualified for every edition of WAFCON, lifting the trophy for the first time in 2022 and representing South Africa with pride at the two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. Their achievement this week cements their status as a symbol of excellence, resilience, and unity for the nation.

“This qualification reflects our country’s unwavering belief in the potential of women athletes. Banyana Banyana have proven that with discipline, planning and support, South Africa can produce teams that compete and win at the highest level. Their journey is not just about football, it is also about representation, equity and national pride,” said Deputy Minister Mabe.

Deputy Minister Mabe linked the achievement to the Department’s broader policy mandate under the National Sport and Recreation Plan and the White Paper on Sport and Recreation, which commits government to gender equity and equal access to facilities, funding, and leadership opportunities.

“Government has a duty to ensure that our women athletes are not celebrated only on the podium but supported on the journey. The National Sport and Recreation Plan is clear: transformation in sport is non-negotiable. From grassroots to elite performance, we must build systems that enable talent to flourish equally for both women and men,” said the Deputy Minister.

“Football has always been a mirror of our national character,” she added. “When Banyana Banyana take the field, they carry the hopes of an entire country, and they do so with grace, discipline and conviction. This qualification is another chapter in their remarkable story and a reminder of what can be achieved when we invest in women’s sport consistently and strategically.”

The Deputy Minister also noted that Banyana Banyana’s achievement adds to a historic period for South African sport. Within three years, the Springboks have retained their Rugby World Cup title, the Proteas have won the World Test Championship, and the country continues to produce Olympic-level athletes in athletics, swimming and netball. Collectively, she said, these results illustrate how sport remains a powerful tool for nation-building and social cohesion.

“Victories like this remind us that sport is not a luxury; it is a national asset,” Mabe said. “It builds confidence, creates heroes, and teaches discipline and teamwork. When our women’s team succeeds, it inspires millions of young girls to believe that they too can compete on the global stage. That is why we will continue to support programmes that build talent from school level through the Women’s Super League and beyond.”

Looking ahead to WAFCON 2026, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to working with the South African Football Association (SAFA), corporate partners and development programmes to enhance preparation and sustain momentum.

“Our goal is not just participation but performance,” she said. “Banyana Banyana have already proved their class by becoming African champions in 2022. Now we must prepare them to defend that title and to continue breaking barriers for women in sport across the continent.”

To the players, the technical team, the administrators and the supporters, thank you for believing in this dream. Banyana Banyana carries our flag with honour and humility. They remind us of what South Africa is capable of when we stand united behind our women. Let us continue to support them with the same passion that they play with on the field,” concluded Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

Enquiries:

Office of the Deputy Minister

Ms Thembela Sifile

Cell: 072 770 5236

E-mail: [email protected]

Head of Communication and Marketing

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: [email protected]

#ServiceDeliveryZA