Gauteng Education on school funding and support plans for 2026 academic year

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) wishes to update on school funding, budget allocations, and Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) ahead of the 2026 academic year. These updates reaffirm the department’s commitment to transparency, financial accountability, and the continued delivery of quality education across all public schools in the province.

Aligning funding levels for Quintile 4 and Quintile 5 schools

In line with the National Norms and Standards for School Funding as published by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in Government Gazette No. 51962, General Notice No. 2948 of 24 January 2025, the GDE will implement adjusted funding levels for Quintile 4 and Quintile 5 schools from 1 April 2026.

This adjustment follows national fiscal consolidation measures and aims to ensure sustainable and equitable resource distribution across all public schools. While the department continues to face a R444 million shortfall in the current financial year, the alignment ensures that funding remains compliant with national adequacy rates without affecting the quality of learning and teaching.

The department has formally communicated these adjustments through indicative budget allocation certificates issued in September 2025, ensuring transparency and adequate preparation by all affected schools.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the department will implement funding in accordance with the DBE’s gazetted adequacy amounts, ensuring consistency with national guidelines. This process does not represent a budget cut but rather a realignment to maintain compliance with the national framework.

The adjustment primarily affects Quintile 5 fee-paying schools, which will now be funded according to their designated quintile rate instead of the previous Quintile 4 rate as mentioned.

Despite broader national fiscal constraints, the department remains committed to protecting school budgets and maintaining the stability of teaching and learning programmes.

Although the GDE continues to manage a projected R160 million shortfall for the 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period, careful reprioritisation will ensure that schools remain adequately funded and that core educational services are not compromised.

On-time payments for Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM)

The GDE assures all Section 21 schools that their Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) payments will be made on or before 15 November 2025, in accordance with the Amended Norms and Standards for School Funding, 2006 (General Notice 869 in Government Gazette 29179 of 31 August 2006).

These payments represent the remaining 50% of annual subsidy allocations to schools and are not delayed or reduced. Each school will receive its due amount as outlined in its final resource allocation certificate.

The GDE continues to prioritise efficient funding processes to guarantee uninterrupted access to essential teaching and learning resources.

“Indeed, we reiterate the department’s dedication to fiscal responsibility, equitable resource allocation, and consistent support to schools. These measures reflect a proactive approach to managing limited resources while maintaining stability, transparency, and the highest possible standard of education in Gauteng’s public schools,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

