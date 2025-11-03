- Ballard City receives $3.3 million for new road corridor

SALT LAKE CITY (October 31, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has approved a $3.3 million grant for a new road corridor serving Ballard City, with most of the project located within Ballard City and Duchesne County boundaries and a small portion extending into Roosevelt City. The project will improve transportation access and support economic growth across the Uintah Basin.

“Strong infrastructure is the backbone of thriving rural communities,” said CIB Chair Curtis Wells. “This investment not only strengthens local transportation but also supports long-term economic and community development in the Uintah Basin.”

In addition to the Ballard City project, the board approved the following funding:

Neola Water and Sewer District – $3.2 million grant and $387,000 low-interest loan for water distribution system improvements.

Fruitland Special Service District – $1.8 million grant and $425,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements.

Town of Dutch John – $612,750 grant to relocate the town’s fire station and EMS building.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

About the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board:

The Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB) provides loans and grants to counties, cities, and towns impacted by mineral resource development on federal lands. Because local governments cannot collect property taxes from these lands, the CIB helps fund essential community infrastructure such as roads, public safety facilities, water, and sewer systems. These investments ensure that Utah’s energy-producing communities remain strong and sustainable.

About the Housing and Community Development Division:

The Housing and Community Development Division strengthens Utah communities by building local capacity, funding essential services and infrastructure, and leveraging resources for programs that improve quality of life statewide. From supporting rural water systems to assisting low-income families with utility costs, the division is dedicated to helping every Utah community thrive.