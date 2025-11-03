Veterans’ Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for Nov. 6
Veterans’ Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for Nov. 6
November 3, 2025
TALLAHASSEE – Five Florida Veterans from the Class of 2025 will be inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Capitol, Nov. 6. The five Veterans comprise the 13th class of inductees and will be honored in the Cabinet Room at 10 a.m. FDVA Executive Director James S. Hartsell will preside over the event, which will include an unveiling of their names on the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Wall of Honor on the Plaza Level of the Capitol.
The five inductees are:
Lieutenant Colonel Marlené Carter, U.S. Army (Ret)
Captain Robert Crippen, U.S. Navy (Ret)
Captain Stephen Petty, U.S. Army (Ret)
Lieutenant Colonel Alicia Rossiter, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
Colonel Peter Tan, U.S. Army (Ret)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.