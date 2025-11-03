N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Nov. 12-13
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Nov. 12-13 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
The committee meetings will be held Nov. 12. The full commission meeting will be held Nov. 13. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website.
Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m226fb96f0777719d55b063d1c572423b
Meeting number/Access code: 2439 988 8950
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m3a68c6333a6a2633b6526360bfae676b
Meeting number/Access code: 2435 258 8225
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.