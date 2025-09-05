World's leading newswires

Who We Are

Founded in 1995 by media industry professionals who had the vision that the future of news delivery will be a centralized hub where news from thousands of sources can be filtered into personalized news streams.



EIN Newsdesk is designed to assist those seeking "just published" news from among thousands of sources and for those who have news to share. Thoughtfully developed tools provide unique tracking and content management possibilities. And for those with news to share, your content is matched to user interests. So your news feeds directly into the stream of daily breaking news specifically matched to the end user. Members of EIN Newsdesk are global and diverse, all sharing similar goals.



So whatever your profession, a single stream of content that matches your professional interests is only a click away. Get access to advanced features that truly make EIN Newsdesk a dynamic online platform in the industry.